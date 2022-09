Some traffic congestion in area of 48th Avenue and 27th Street

A two-vehicle crash near the Village Green Shopping Centre has left one person trapped.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to report of a vehicle rollover Wednesday shortly before 11:30 a.m. at 27th Street and 48th Avenue.

One person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle on its side.

Traffic is being directed around the scene.

car crashVernon