Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to an overturned vehicle Thursday, Dec. 29, on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos. (Photo- Anarchist Mountain Fire Department /Facebook)

Vehicle rolls over into ditch on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Adjust your speed due to icy conditions, Anarchist Mountain FD warned drivers after the incident

An overturned vehicle ended up in a ditch on an icy Highway 3 this week, prompting a response from the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department east of Osoyoos on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Local fire crews say the car was driving west on Highway 3 between Sidley Mountain and Wagon Wheel roads on Dec. 28, but 911 wasn’t called as the two people involved did not report any injuries.

A tow truck was on scene Thursday to remove the vehicle.

Traffic is now running in both directions — about 20 minutes east of Osoyoos — after a brief closure.

The fire department is reminding drivers to watch out for icy conditions and adjust speeds accordingly, especially “around corners.”

DriveBC issued a warning earlier this week for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

As of Friday morning, Dec. 30, an advisory for slippery road conditions remains in effect between Keremeos and Wagon Wheel Road for 70 kilometres.

READ MORE: DriveBC warns of black ice on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan

