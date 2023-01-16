Vehicle seized after colliding into Penticton hotel, attempting to run over a bystander

Suspect has not been caught but police say it is an isolated incident

Penticton RCMP has seized a vehicle following a collision into a local hotel and a report that the driver attempted to run over a bystander on Friday morning, Jan. 13.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a hotel on Riverside Drive, causing significant damage. The vehicle fled the scene.

“Our officers’ initial response was large given the report of the vehicle allegedly attempting to run someone over,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer.

Later in the day, investigators located the suspect vehicle abandoned outside the city. It has been seized by police for investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing as police comb through recovered evidence, surveillance footage, and witness statements,” said Lyons.

The investigation has progressed significantly and is ongoing, he added. Police can confirm that there were no injuries sustained by the bystander and that it was an isolated incident.

