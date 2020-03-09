Vehicle stolen from Calgary recovered in Shuswap

Sicamous RCMP located a vehicle stolen in Calgary. The vehicle’s occupants fled and could not be located by police. (File photo)

A vehicle stolen in Calgary was recovered by Sicamous RCMP after it became stuck in a snowbank and its occupants reportedly fled.

On Monday, March 9 at 1 a.m., an RCMP officer saw an Audi SUV with Alberta plates driving slowly down Main Street in Sicamous. The officer followed the vehicle onto Sicamous Solsqua Road where it became stuck in a snowbank after pulling into a residential driveway. Police said the vehicle’s two occupants jumped out and ran away from the scene.

Read More: March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Read More: Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

Assistance was called for from both the Salmon Arm RCMP and a dog handler from Vernon, but the occupants of the vehicle were not located.

The SUV had been stolen in Calgary on March 6. It was towed to the Sicamous RCMP detachment for further examination.

Read More: ‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

Read More: COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP