Vehicle thefts prompt plea from Salmon Arm RCMP

Public asked to help by removing valuables and keys, locking vehicles up

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s help in addressing a recent spate of thefts of, and from, vehicles.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Staff Sgt. Scott West reported police have seen an upswing in instances of thefts of vehicles, as well as thefts from vehicles. He commented, “would-be thieves have been prowling in the nighttime hours and entering vehicles that are, in most cases, left unlocked,” adding vehicles with keys left in them have been reported stolen.

In a Thursday, Sept. 19 follow-up, West reports keys were left in 50 per cent of all vehicles stolen in Salmon Arm over the past month, and well over 50 per cent of all reported thefts from vehicles involved unlocked cars and trucks.

Read more: RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Read more: Shuswap RCMP officers make arrest in string of thefts

West said Salmon Arm RCMP have stepped up patrols, and asks the public to do their part by removing keys and valuables (laptops, purses, wallets, money, sunglasses, etc.) from vehicles, and locking vehicles up.

“The substantial time the police and staff spend in processing these reports is time that could be spent actually looking for the criminals prowling neighbourhoods in the early morning hours and at night or working on major investigations,” said West.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How do you think B.C. should protect its farmland?
Next story
RCMP seize $1.9 million in B.C. traffic stop

Just Posted

‘I felt betrayed’: North-Okanagan Shuswap NDP candidate responds to Trudeau brownface photo

Harwinder Sandhu dismisses comments that there are bigger issues to focus on

Vehicle thefts prompt plea from Salmon Arm RCMP

Public asked to help by removing valuables and keys, locking vehicles up

Shuswap Theatre reduces barriers with inclusive opening of Wizard of Oz

Relaxed conventions opens experience to people with autism, dementia, sensory disorders

Lego robotics to woodworking 101 at Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

Experienced Shuswap instructors share their passions through educational programs

Selfie station provides colourful backdrop to photogenic Salmon Arm building

Innovation Centre photo attraction is expected to be complete by the end of September

Bears roaming around Okanagan school, busy neighbourhood

Cubs spotted near elementary school, large bear seen at park

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

Human case of West Nile virus reported in Okanagan

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Murder charges laid after body pulled from Fraser River ID’ed as missing man

Accused also face one count each of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust

Charges announced Sept. 19 more than two years after Martin fired Desmond Devnich for alleged thefts

B.C. salmon farm inspection deal reached with Indigenous people

Monitoring to determine if any Broughton region farms stay open

LETTER: Democracy concerns must be addressed

Critical issues keep some from voting

RCMP seize $1.9 million in B.C. traffic stop

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Most Read