Vehicles collide in the Hillcrest area Monday afternoon

Two vehicles collided near Hillcrest Elementary Monday afternoon, one ending up on the sidewalk.
Emergency crews were called to a collision on 12th Avenue SE and 15th Street SE about 4:30 p.m.
Although the police investigation continues, a red pickup truck ended up on its side, with the driver’s side door on the sidewalk. Also involved in the crash was a small black sedan.
An ambulance responded, but it’s not known if anyone was injured.
Police remain on scene following the collision, keeping traffic moving slowly as the vehicles are removed.
