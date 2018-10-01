Vehicles collide in the Hillcrest area Monday afternoon

Truck ends up on its side on sidewalk, no word yet on cause or injuries

Two vehicles collided on 12th Avenue SE and 15th Street SE in Salmon Arm about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1. It’s not yet known what caused the collision or if anyone was injured. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two vehicles collided near Hillcrest Elementary Monday afternoon, one ending up on the sidewalk.

Emergency crews were called to a collision on 12th Avenue SE and 15th Street SE about 4:30 p.m.

Although the police investigation continues, a red pickup truck ended up on its side, with the driver’s side door on the sidewalk. Also involved in the crash was a small black sedan.

An ambulance responded, but it’s not known if anyone was injured.

Police remain on scene following the collision, keeping traffic moving slowly as the vehicles are removed.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter