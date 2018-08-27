Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

In the Okanagan, like most areas of the province, the Air Quality Health Index has dropped the health risk from smoke to the low to moderate range.

That’s the lowest it’s been since Aug. 13.

For more about two weeks, the AQHI has been warning of high or very high health risks to children and the elderly due to the smoke.

The PM 2.5 level, the actual measure of particulates in the air and what much of the provincial AQHI rating is based on, was reaching hazardous levels in the 400s.

This caused the cancellation of events across the valley, negatively impacted tourism and caused some health problems.

The Aug. 27 ratings for the South, Central and North Okanagan are all currently a one, which is a low risk. The forecast calls for a rating of four, which is moderate, for the day. The evening is expected to return to a two rating, also a low risk.

