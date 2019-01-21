Vernon alleged serial arsonist faces sentencing today

The sentencing hearing for William Munton begins at 10 a.m. in Vernon Supreme Court

A Vernon man who pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson will return to Vernon Law Courts Jan. 21, more than three months after his trial was scheduled to start, for sentencing.

William Murray Phelps Munton, born in 1961, faces 19 charges in relation to a string of fires from May to November 2014, including one that burned down the historic grandstand at Kin Race Track. A three-week trial with a jury was scheduled to begin in October, but Munton pleaded guilty to seven of 19 charges before proceedings could begin.

Other properties damaged by fire during that time period include a pair of boats, two motorhomes, two vehicles, a duplex under construction, a recycling bin, wooden pallets and fruit boxes.

The sentencing hearing will begin at 10 a.m. It is scheduled for a half day.



