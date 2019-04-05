Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

South East District Emergency Response Team assisted in arrest of suspect in the armed robbery of a Vernon business Tuesday, April 2.

The highly trained members of the South East District Emergency Response Team assisted the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP with the arrest of an individual suspected of a recent armed robbery.

As a result of the investigation of an armed robbery with a sawed off shotgun on Tuesday, April 2 at a business on 27th Street in Vernon, police were led to an address on George Street in Enderby. Given the high risk situation involving a firearm, the Vernon North Okanagan police officers contained the area and activated the South East District Emergency Response Team to assist with the arrest.

“In responding to calls of this nature, our police officers want to ensure the safety of everyone involved including the suspect and other occupants of the residence,” said Inspector Gord Stewart, Vernon North Okanagan Operations Officer. “After conducting a risk assessment, we determined the best course of action was to deploy the South East District Emergency Response Team to assist with the arrest of this individual.”

A 35-year-old male from Enderby was taken into custody and is facing numerous Criminal charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a Prohibition Order.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence and seized numerous items including a loaded firearm. The investigation continues as police gather evidence and interview witnesses.

