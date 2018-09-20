Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Tyson Cole said he will seek representation on his own

An attempted murder suspect is eschewing his right to legal aid.

Tyson Darryl Cole, who appeared in Vernon Law Courts via video Thursday, Sept. 20, told Justice of the Peace Dalene Krenz that he doesn’t want to “get stuck” with legal aid-appointed representation.

“No, I’m not doing legal aid. No,” Cole said. “Because my charges are quite serious, I really don’t want to have to use legal aid.”

Cole said he has made attempts to acquire a lawyer. However, he has not yet been able to attain representation.

“What are you going to do with your matter? It’s getting a bit dated,” Krenz said.

Related: Vernon justice recommends legal aid in attempted murder case

Related: Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Related: Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

The accused asked for, and was granted, a three-week adjournment on his judicial interim release hearing to appear again via video Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. He will remain in custody without a bail hearing at this time.

Cole was arrested by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for attempted murder on July 26 in Vernon.

RCMP located Cole, who was wanted for attempted murder and multiple other firearm-related offences dating back to May 2018. Cole was quickly taken into custody by police at Kin Beach and transported back to the Vernon RCMP detachment.

“After a short foot pursuit with the male, the officers were able to safely take Cole into custody,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “At the time of the arrest, the beach was sparse of people and the responding officers did a great job at apprehending the male without further incident.”

None of the charges against him has been proven in court.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.