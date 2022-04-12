Vernon boy’s stolen bike recovered by RCMP

A bike stolen from a 10-year-old boy in Vernon was recovered by police. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Police helped reunite a Vernon boy with his bike last week.

A father called RCMP Tuesday, April 5 to report that his 10-year-old son’s bike had been stolen overnight April 2.

After following up on several leads, police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence on 21st Avenue later that afternoon.

Frontline officers found the stolen bike inside the house and after confirming the serial number, returned it to the happy young man.

“This is a terrific example of the great work being done by our frontline policing team and their genuine desire to help people in our community,” said Insp. Blake MacLeod, operations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “I can imagine this young man’s disappointment when his bike was stolen, but fortunately, thanks to a solid effort by the officers involved, we were able to get it back.”

Police recommend keeping a record of your serial number and any identifying features. If your bike is lost or stolen and then recovered, it makes it easier to return it to you.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are continuing their investigation.

