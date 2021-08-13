Vernon bus service gears down due to White Rock wildfire

BC Transit providing fewer runs until at least the end of Monday, Aug. 16

Fewer buses will be running around town due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

BC Transit moved to reduced Sunday service Aug. 9, which will continue until at least the end of Monday, Aug. 16.

“This may be extended and we will provide further updates when they are available,” BC Transit communications manager Tessa Humphries said.

The change excludes routes 60 Enderby/Vernon, 61 Lumby/Vernon and 90 UBCO/Vernon, which will continue operating on their regular weekly schedule until further notice, as well as the handyDart.

“BC Transit sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this recent service change may have caused. Safety is our top priority,” Humphries said.

“We appreciate your patience during this challenging time.”

For more information on routes and schedules, and to subscribe for customer alerts, visit:https://www.bctransit.com/vernon/schedules-and-maps.

