Stones, crystals and collectibles lay smashed on the floor of Expressions of Time after a break and enter Feb. 27. (Contributed)

Stones, crystals and collectibles lay smashed on the floor of Expressions of Time after a break and enter Feb. 27. (Contributed)

Vernon business shattered by break-in, again

Expressions of Time catches suspect on surveillance video

Three incidents in one month have left a downtown Vernon business literally broken.

Expressions of Time, a long-time book and crystal shop was broken into early Sunday morning.

“The downtown has become a terrible place,” the 30th Avenue store said in a Facebook post with surveillance of the 3:45 a.m. crime.

The suspect was carrying a 2×4 to smash a case inside, and made a complete mess as rocks and crystals were smashed on the floor.

“They caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the window and all the product they smashed.”

The Feb. 27 incident is the second time the store has been broken into this month, following Feb. 12 when a case was broken into and items were stolen.

Prior to that, on Feb. 4 a man broke the glass in the front door of the shop after he was kicked out of the store.

The owner said police might know who the suspect is in the latest break-in.

Expressions of Time thanks its customers and urges them to continue shopping local.

“Big shout out to the security company Alpha and Omega who was on scene super fast.”

READ MORE: $1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

READ MORE: A toast to small business in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeSmall Business

Previous story
Kootenay woman organizes rally as Ukrainian hometown battered by airstrikes

Just Posted

Maria Scheidegger captures a moment with grandson Issac Scheidegger in their new bright yellow toques before heading out with team Sophia Sisters from the downtown SASCU branch for Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Warm-hearted Salmon Arm walkers unite for Coldest Night of the Year

Salmon Arm foreshore trail user Marcia Woods checks out a nearby ridge of fractured frozen ice on Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (John G. Woods photo)
Raised ridge of broken ice forms near shore in Salmon Arm

In a presentation to the School District 83 board of trustees, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area F director Jay Simpson said students can be on a school bus for up to four hours on school days riding between North Shuswap communities and Salmon Arm. (File photo)
CSRD directors champion Sorrento high school, fail to persuade SD83 board on working group

(File photo)
Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide