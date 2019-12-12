Vernon bylaw says Frosty has to go: store owner

Vernon Teach and Learn told to take down inflatable snowman

Frosty the Snowman has been a constant outside Vernon Teach and Learn Ltd. during the Christmas season, but today, staff learned they’d have to let him go.

Owner Lynella Henke said this came as quite a surprise to her as she has had the inflatable snowman outside the store for the past eight years with no issue, but today that all changed.

“After a three hour period and two bylaw officers telling us Frosty could stay and two telling us Frosty has to go… we will remove him,” Henke wrote on Facebook.

She told the Morning Star that bylaw officers said Frosty was too close to the parking meter on the street.

Henke said, however, there is at least four feet between the inflatable snowman and the meter.

“We’ve always had him tied to that lamp post,” she said. “We have a carpet covering the extension cord and an insurance policy in place in case something was to ever happen.”

Henke said it’s the store’s responsibility to ensure the sidewalks are cleared from snow and debris, but it’s “a sad day when we cannot decorate outside our own business.”

The Morning Star has reached out to bylaw for comment.

