Firefighters battle a suspicious blaze at Canadian Tire early Saturday, Nov. 19. (Vernon Firefighters Local1517 photo)

Vernon Canadian Tire to partially reopen after suspicious fire

The store’s auto service centre will reopen Monday, Dec. 5

Part of Vernon’s Canadian Tire will reopen Monday after a fire damaged the store in November.

The large fire was sparked in a locked compound of the store in the Village Green Shopping Centre Saturday, Nov. 19, causing extensive damage to the exterior of the commercial building and smoke damage inside. Police have deemed the blaze suspicious and are continuing to investigate.

There’s no telling when the store will be opened in full, but a Facebook update by the store says the store’s auto service centre will reopen on Monday, Dec. 5, at 8 a.m.

“The remainder of our store is still currently closed due to repairs from a fire,” the post published on Friday reads. “We are working hard to re-open the store as soon as possible to serve the community of Vernon.”

Hours of operation for the auto service centre will be Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

Police say it is believed that the fire was deliberately set, and in November they were in the process of collecting video surveillance from other businesses in the area.

