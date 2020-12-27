Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. Ten people, including staff and residents, have tested positive. (kaigo.ca photo)

Vernon care home sees COVID outbreak

Ten people – residents and staff – at Heritage Square on 27th Street have tested positive

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Heritage Square in the 3900 block of 27th Street in Vernon.

Four staff members and six residents have tested positive for COVID. All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. Families of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted directly.

Interior Health and the operator will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. This includes:

  • Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms;
  • Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Heritage Square is a private long-term care and assisted living facility operated by Kaigo. The six residents who have tested positive all reside in the long-term care areas of the facility. The operator has implemented a temporary stop to all visits across the site as an added precaution.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on its public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

Coronavirus

BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

