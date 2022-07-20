Vernon city hall waves pride flag

Victoria officials raised the Pride Flag at city hall on June 17. Vernon council will do the same Aug. 8 after a request from Vernon Pride 2022. (City of Victoria photo)

Vernon city hall will be a little more colourful outside for a week in August.

Council voted by a margin of 5-1 to honour a request from Vernon Pride 2022 to raise the Pride Flag Monday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. and keep the flag flying for a week of planned celebrations (until Aug. 14).

“Vernon Pride, for the first time, will be bringing 2SLGBTQIA+ members together in Vernon to provide education resources, be a model of inclusiveness of all and welcome the great community of Vernon to join us in celebrating Vernon Pride Week,” wrote the organizing committee.

The motion to honour the request came from Coun. Kari Gares.

“I’m in full support. I have a family member who is involved in the 2SLGBTQIA+,” she said.

Coun. Scott Anderson was the lone member of council in opposition (Mayor Victor Cumming was absent from the regular meeting of council Monday, July 18. Coun. Brian Quiring served as acting mayor).

“I agree with our flagpoles being used to protest world events,” said Anderson, a reference to the city flying the Ukraine flag after the invasion of the country by Russia. “I do not agree that they should be used for social issues. We’re wading into territory we should not be in.”

Several community events are planned for Vernon’s first-ever Pride Week.

The week will start with Meet & Greet: Out and Proud; Understanding the History of Pride & its origins in the Black and Trans communities which will center around families.

A kids’ Pride Camp is slated for Furhouse from Aug. 9-11.

“As Vernon Pride continues to build, we are looking forward to bringing more events to the community,” said organizers.

