Kelowna Law Courts (File photo)

Vernon cold case murder may not go to trial

A new indictment has been filed against Paramjit Singh Bogarh in a Kelowna court

A Vernon man charged in a 1986 cold case will have a new indictment brought against him, in a BC Supreme Court this week.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, is charged with the killing of his wife, Saminder Kaur Bogarh, on New Year’s Eve in Vernon.

Crown is seeking an indictment of a new charge against Bogarh, which prosecutors say may result in a guilty plea which would avoid trial.

Bogarh is charged with first-degree murder and conspiring to commit murder, alongside his brother Narindar Singh Bogarh.

READ MORE: Cold case Vernon murder back in Kelowna courts

While Paramjit was extradited from the United States in May 2018 and subsequently arrested, authorities are still pursuing Narindar’s extradition to Canada. He is believed to be in India.

The application to process a possible new indictment against Bogarh will take place on Thursday (March 5) in Kelowna.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
