Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

A man extradited from the United States in connection with a 1986 murder made his first appearance in Vernon Law Courts Thursday.

Appearing via video, 57-year-old Paramjit Singh Bogarh, his long white beard and traditional Sikh headwear a stark contrast to the vibrant orange apparel, sat quiet speaking only to confirm his identity before a Justice of the Peace as his matter was carried over to June 28 to fix a date.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Narindar Singh Bogarh is also charged with the same counts and the BC Prosecution Service is pursuing his extradition.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh remains remanded in custody.

None of the charges against either man have been proven in court.

Related: First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.