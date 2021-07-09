Vernon, Coldstream tightens taps on water use

Stage 1 restrictions in place for Greater Vernon as levels are below normal

Greater Vernon residents are being asked to cut back on their water use by 10 per cent or more as levels are below average.

Stage one restriction are now in effect for Vernon, Coldstream and portions of Areas B, C and Spallumcheen properties.

“By being waterwise now and making small adjustments, such as only watering twice a week or cutting back your irrigation run time by 10 per cent, we can help to safeguard that we will have enough water for our summer water demands and help keep enough water for fish and fighting wildfires,” water sustainability coordinator Jennifer Miles said.

“Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy. Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot – this is okay and the lawn will green up when the weather cools.”

The restrictions gives customers options for which day (or days) they choose to water:

• Tuesday, Thursday, and/or Saturday if their property has an odd address number

• Wednesday, Friday, and/or Sunday if their property has an even address number

There is no watering allowed on Mondays or between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. any day (including drip irrigation). Customers using a watering can or hose with spring-loaded nozzle may hand water anytime.

Agricultural customers may continue to water within their allocation to maintain the health of their crops but are asked to conserve wherever possible by monitoring for leaks and reducing watering during the heat of the day if possible. They must also adhere to the maximum flow rate (0.78 liters per second per hectare of allocation). When customers exceed their flow rate, it can cause their neighbours to lose water pressure.

“Efforts made now will help ensure we have sufficient water to meet crop needs through to the fall,” Miles said.

