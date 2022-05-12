Vernon cook, baker, dancer, mother of Marathon of Hope runner, dies at 89

Anna Fonyo and husband operated The Pyrogy House restaurant in 1980s; son Stephen ran across Canada

Months after the death of her son, the matriarch of Vernon’s Fonyo family has died.

Anna Fonyo passed peacefully in Kelowna May 5 at the age of 89.

Marathon of Hope cross-Canada runner Stephen Fonyo died at age 56 on Feb. 18. Stephen Fonyo lost his leg to cancer at age 12, and ran across Canada in 1985, raising money for cancer research.

Anna Fonyo was born in Hungary in 1933 and immigrated to Canada, to Montreal, with her husband, Steve, and daughter in 1959. She had a career, starting at age 13, as a professional hair dresser.

In Vernon, the Fonyos bought and operated The Pyrogy House restaurant, a popular eatery with tremendous food which was located where the Sterling Centre office building is today, off 25th Avenue, a block west of Polson Park. The couple operated the restaurant until Steve’s death.

Anna Fonyo was an excellent cook and baker who loved to dance, particularly ballroom dancing in her earlier years, and you could find her regularly on the dance floor at the Vernon branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

She also loved to knit, crochet, needlepoint, garden and was known for growing fabulous roses.

Her last years were spent at Mission Creek Landing in Kelowna, where the staff gave her excellent care.

