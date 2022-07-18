The Behind the Mask exhibition (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

The Behind the Mask exhibition (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

Vernon council hears modified proposal for Behind the Mask murals

Part of the proposal includes decreasing the timeline from five to three years

Vernon residents had their say over the Behind the Mask public art project with Vernon Art Gallery.

Of the 313 locals who completed the survey, 49.2 per cent say they strongly approve of the exhibition of mask and 215 individuals say the project has initiated more conversations around mental health.

However, the project still has opposition.

Participants in the survey had the chance to offer suggestions to aleviate any concerns. In the response from 182 people, recommendations were made to shorten the installations duration, create fewer murals than currently planned, choose different locations, and adding QR codes at the murals to offer more information on the series.

The gallery heard those concerns and drew up a modified proposal to go before Vernon council today (July 18).

The modified proposal includes decreasing the timeline from five to three years, relocating some of the murals, adding QR codes to offer more context to the public, and the reduce the number of murals despite approval for 13.

READ MORE: ‘Wearing a mask is a big part of how I feel’: Vernon students debate art

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtVernon

Previous story
Northwest B.C. public school students report lack of well-being: Survey
Next story
4 wildfires spark near Merritt

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks some cherries at the Lutz family farm on Hillborn Street in Summerland. In the background is orchardist Derek Lutz. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

Volunteer George Johnston and Luke Heart dance together to the rhythm of Amadou Fall Trio at the Boogie Bar’N Stage on the Salmon Arm fairgrounds during the 2015 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (File photo)
Volunteers wanted for Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club members Aida Mills, Julia Reed, Molly Tudan and Kirsten Ely get some time on the water prior to the BC Summer Games in Prince George from July 20 to 24, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Rowing Club to send team to BC Summer Games

Melissa Brett captured this dramatic image amid a shower of lightning during the storm in Salmon Arm on the evening of Sunday, July 17, while having fun with her family on their new electric dirt bikes.
Skies in Shuswap dazzle during summer storm