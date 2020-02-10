Vernon Search and Rescue was deployed Friday night to help look for an injured snow biker near Vernon. (Kevin Hillier - VSAR)

Vernon search and rescue team battle elements to rescue injured snow biker

Vernon Search and Rescue was tasked with rescue mission Friday night

Poor weather hampered rescuers trying to get to an injured snow biker in the Vernon area on Friday night.

The Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) Society said blizzard like conditions made it impossible for the helicopter pilot to safely perform the rescue.

“We initiated a quick response via helicopter,” said a state on the organization’s Facebook safe. “However, weather conditions were such that the pilot returned to base.”

An avalanche assessment and route planning were completed and a second team was deployed while VSAR’s first team was returning to the airport.

“They travelled through freezing rain, blowing snow and blizzard like conditions but finally reached our injured subject some four hours later.”

The patient was assessed and “packaged into our rescue boggan and carefully taken back down the mountain to an awaiting ambulance.”

VSAR offered its thanks to Aurora Helicopters and the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association for its assistance in the operation.

