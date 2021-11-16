A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of criminal charges including robbery and break and enter Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (File photo)

Vernon crime spree ends in arrest

Man arrested following robbery, break and enter at two Vernon businesses

Police officers arrested a man in Vernon following a series of robberies Friday evening.

On Nov. 12, police received a report of a robbery at a business in the 2700 block of 43rd Avenue. At approximately 7:15 p.m., a man entered the store and allegedly threatened an employee that he had a weapon, demanding money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise before officers arrived.

Shortly after ther robbery, the suspect went to a nearby business where he broke in and attempted to steal an all-terrain vehicle. The suspect crashed the ATV, injuring himself in the process. A member of the public who witnessed the incident called police and was able to physically control the injured suspect until police officers arrived and placed him under arrest.

The 39-year-old Vernon man has been charged with robbery, break and enter, assault and a number of additional criminal charges and will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

