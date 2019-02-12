Vernon fatal shooting investigation enters day five

Crown counsel and police have not confirmed any pending charges against the suspect

Police and Crown counsel won’t confirm any pending charges for a man in custody for a fatal Vernon shooting.

According to RCMP Const. Kelly Brett, no new details concerning the case will be made available as the investigation, now in its fifth day, continues.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said Friday that they are investigating multiple scenes from what they believe to be a break and enter that turned violent.

Police were called to a break and enter in progress at a home in the 9800-block of Park Lane, Lavington at about 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8. In a news release Friday morning, police said there were possible shots fired and one occupant of the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

About half an hour later, the RCMP was called to an adress in the 4800-block of 27th Street where one man sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Brett said they believed the incidents may be related.

