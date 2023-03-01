Vernon firefighters tackle balcony blaze

Vernon Fire Rescue Service firefighters tackled a fire Wednesday, March 1, at an apartment on Deleenheer Road in Vernon’s north end. The blaze was contained to a single, third floor unit and believed to have been started from a barbecue on the deck. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 11:12 a.m.:

Vernon firefighters responded to a structure fire in the City’s north end Wednesday morning, MARCH 1.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at an apartment building in the 1600-block of Deleenheer Road. Upon arrival, crews observed dark smoke coming from a third-floor balcony.

Firefighters were able to quickly assess the situation and extinguish the fire.

“The building is sprinkler protected, which helped hold the fire in check and prevented it from spreading from the balcony to the rest of the building,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Crews remain on-scene checking for fire extension.”

Calls to fires in larger structures require a great number of resources. The fire department activated a general alarm to call in all available personnel to support the operation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Emergency Support Services has been activated to assist residents displaced.

ORIGINAL STORY

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews are currently on-scene mopping up following a fire at a Vernon apartment building.

Crews were dispatched to apartments on Deleenheer Road in Vernon’s north end Wednesday morning, March 1.

The fire was contained the balcony of one unit on the third floor. All other units are fine.

