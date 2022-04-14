Vernon boasts the cheapest gas prices in B.C. Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vernon gas prices cheapest in B.C.

Drivers in Vernon can fill up for 163.9 cents per litre as of Thursday afternoon

Drivers in Vernon can currently take advantage of the cheapest gas prices in the province.

As of Thursday afternoon, B.C.’s cheapest gas can be found at the Super Save stations on 32nd Street and 27th Street, as well as the Safeway on 32nd Street, at a price of 163.9 cents per litre, according to gasbuddy.com.

Other prices in town range from 166.9 to 176.9.

Lumby has the next cheapest fuel prices with the Esso pumps on Vernon Street offering fuel at 165.9 cents per litre.

The Tempo Station in Ashton Creek has a regular fuel price of 169.9.

Nowhere else in the province has gas prices below 170 cents. Kelowna’s cheapest fuel at the Canco station and the Super Save on Highway 33 West is set at 173.9.

Prices are much higher in Penticton, with the top 10 cheapest regular gas prices in town ranging from 186.9 to 188.9.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
