A debris build-up has accumulated in Vernon Creek, running parallel to 25th Avenue in Vernon. Some properties in the area have been damaged following a heavy downpour Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Anna Marie Spiller photo)

Vernon homes flood following storm

More rain is on the forecast for the Okanagan Valley throughout the weekend

Vernon homeowners are feeling the effects of Thursday’s heavy rainfall.

The creek flowing through Polson Park spilled its banks Thursday, creating a large flood zone in the park and spilling onto 24th Avenue.

Anna Marie Spiller, a resident on 25 Avenue, says flooding has put her yard in jeopardy, and the issue began several weeks before Thursday’s heavy downpour. She said a debris jam has diverted water flow in the creek.

“On April 27 the bank behind my property washed away in seconds due to the obstruction in the creek,” Spiller told the Morning Star.

Spiller said she’s seen her yard slowly washing away ever since, and after Thursday’s storm the fence along her yard was gone.

“It has been getting worse and worse … Three homes are now being affected.”

Spiller said she’s been contacting the City of Vernon about the debris jam in the creek since the bank washed away in late April.

“This debris has been in the creek for years and has gotten obviously worse. … it’s so upsetting,” she said.

The overflow of Vernon Creek has led to flooding in the yards and basements of residents along the 3400 block of 24th Avenue.

Near the Schubert Centre in the downtown area, Dawn Tucker has had to contend with flooding issues of her own.

“That’s overflow from city drains being overwhelmed, not any creek flooding,” Tucker said.

To make matters worse, more rain is in the forecast for the Okanagan Valley from Friday to Monday and a severe thunderstorm watch is currently in effect for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

Most Read