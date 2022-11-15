Vernon hospital in desperate need of second CT scanner

This year’s Light a Bulb campaign aims to alleviate the lengthy waitlist for a scan

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign is looking to raise the remaining $900,000 needed for an urgently needed second CT scanner. (Submitted photo)

With more than 2,000 North Okanagan residents on the waitlist for CT scans, a new machine is urgently needed at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH).

The VJH Foundation is launching its annual Light a Bulb campaign, which has $900,000 left to raise towards the $6.3 million needed for a new CT scanner.

Vernon mom Leanne Ramsey knows the stress of being on that waitlist. She underwent 11 scans when she was diagnosed with cancer three times in three years.

“When you’re waiting for your CT scan, you feel so anxious for answers,” said Ramsey. “Any wait feels like an eternity.”

VJH has one of the busiest CT scanners in the province, operating 16 hours a day and performing more than 20,000 scans per year, even though provincial guidelines now require a second scanner after 14,000 scans.

The average wait time for the scanner is currently 68 days.

“Doctors need rapid access to CT scans to provide quick assessments and optimal patient care,” said Dr. Adam Weathermon, VJH department head of medical imaging. “Stroke, cancer, trauma and emergency care are just a few areas where CT scanning can make all the difference. Having two scanners will mean more efficient care, less waiting and better outcomes for patients.”

A rare $1 million gift was the reason the VJH Foundation began a $6.3 million CT Scanner expansion campaign, and with significant early support, the foundation has just $900,000 left to raise to ensure everyone has timely access to CT scans.

“This $1 million gift was so transformative in inspiring others to do what they could to help,” said Kate McBrearty, executive director of the VJH Foundation. “We’re excited to see how close we are, and now we encourage the community to come together to help us get over the finish line this Light a Bulb season.”

To learn more about the Light a Bulb campaign or to donate, visit vjhfoundation.org/light-a-bulb.

