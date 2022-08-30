Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest following an incident at a 27th Street business in Vernon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest following an incident at a 27th Street business in Vernon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon man arrested after attempted robbery with a knife

42-year-old man charged with robbery and resisting arrest Monday afternoon

Police have taken a Vernon man into custody after a robbery was reported on 27th Street in Vernon Monday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Aug. 29, police arrived at the 5600 block of 27th Street where a man tried to leave a retail store with unpaid merchandise.

Police allege the produced a knife when an employee stopped him before fleeing on a bicycle.

“Staff followed the man from a safe distance and provided updates on his location to the responding frontline officers who located and arrested him,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest. He is in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.

READ MORE: Catalytic converter thief scuffles with victim in Langley City

READ MORE: Two sent to hospital after van crashes through rural B.C. property

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Armed robberyRCMPtheftVernon

Previous story
Kootenay native reflects on 4,200-km trek on pacific trail
Next story
BCGEU stands down strike action amid ongoing contract negotiations as ‘sign of good faith’

Just Posted

Electronics specialist Jordan Adair finishes up fixing a lamp for Cathy MacArthur at the Repair Cafe held at the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Adair said he was surprised by how busy it was. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Over the moon’: Repairing not discarding delights Salmon Arm residents

Braby Motors co-owner Chris Davis says the dealership has been lucky with inventory. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pandemic causes inventory shortage for Shuswap car dealers

Percussionist Ethan Ardelli leads his quartet, with Louis Deniz on saxophone, Chris Donelly on piano and Devon Henderson on bass, in a concert presented in 2018 by the Salmon Arm Jazz club (File photo)
Salmon Arm Jazz Club season kicks off

Construction continues as the fourth round of closures are set to commence this month. (Claire Palmer photo)
Extended closures loom as Highway 1 September closure schedule east of Golden announced