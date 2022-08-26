The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested Brandon Allen Oppenheimer for assault with a weapon and and other charges Thursday night, Aug. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon man arrested for alleged assault with a weapon in local park

The man, 37, was also slapped with other charges including six breaches of a probation order

Police brought a Vernon man into custody Thursday night after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a person in a park directly across from the local courthouse.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, a report that a man with a weapon had committed an assault brought police to Justice Park in the 3000 block of 27th Street.

“Officers seized two weapons from the man during a search subsequent to his arrest which is a violation of his court imposed conditions to not have any in his possession,” Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Brandon Allen Oppenheimer, 37, has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and six counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Oppenheimer remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today (Aug. 26).

Police did not say what kind of weapons Oppenheimer used in the assault.

