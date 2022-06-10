Vernon man charged with arson following fire at Salmon Arm Nico’s Nurseryland

Police report two fires were set using accelerant

A Vernon man has been arrested following a fire at a Salmon Arm business.

Firefighters and police responded to a report of a suspicious fire at Nico’s Nurseryland on 28th St. NE Wednesday night, June 8.

Police said two fires were set at the business.

Upon hearing suspicious noises and smelling smoke, a tenant who lives in a residence above the businesses contacted emergency services and exited without injury.

Attending firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a man inside.

“Investigators were able to quickly determine that the fires had been intentionally set using an accelerant,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Police arrested Steven Albert, 42, of Vernon.

West said Albert had a Thursday court appearance and has been charged with break and enter and arson.

“Albert remains in custody and is expected to appear again in court on Monday June 13,” said West.

On Thursday, Nico’s Nurseryland shared a post on Facebook expressing gratitude to their tenant, police and firefighters.

“We are very thankful that everyone is safe and that our family business will be opening very soon, we’re hoping for Monday. We’re so happy to live in this wonderful community of Salmon Arm,” reads the post.

