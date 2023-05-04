A fire destroyed a Coldstream home Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Matthew Eric Mason was charged with arson and has elected to be tried by judge and jury in Supreme Court. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon man charged with arson to be tried by judge and jury

A home in Coldstream was destroyed by fire in January 2022

A Vernon man charged with arson in relation to a fire that destroyed a Coldstream home will be tried by judge and jury.

Matthew Eric Mason re-elected a Supreme Court trial by judge and jury, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Mason had originally elected to be tried by judge alone, but changed his mind at a court appearance in Vernon on Tuesday, May 2.

The arson in relation to inhabited property charge stems from a fire at Hawthorne Place in Coldstream that completely destroyed a home in January 2022. The fire was deemed suspicious, and Mason was arrested the same night the fire broke out.

Mason’s next court date is May 24 at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary inquiry.

Mason also faces a charge of a breach of release order.

Mason was also convicted of criminal harassment related to an incident that took place Nov. 5, 2021.

READ MORE: Arrest made in suspicious fire that destroyed Coldstream home

READ MORE: Arson suspect facing trial for Coldstream home fire

