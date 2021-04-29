Erik Oleson has announced his intention to run for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the next federal election, which some believe could take place in 2021. (Contributed)

Erik Oleson has announced his intention to run for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the next federal election, which some believe could take place in 2021. (Contributed)

Vernon man seeks NDP nom for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Erik Oleson intends to run in the next federal election, which pundits say could happen this year

Potential candidates are beginning to line up for the next federal election, which some are speculating could take place later this year.

Erik Oleson has announced he will seek a nomination in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding with the NDP.

Oleson’s political experience started early, at age 12.

He’s been a part of more than a dozen campaigns in his career; most recently he was the campaign manager for Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu, when she ran in the 2019 federal election.

“Over the last 17 years I have worked 15 campaigns in two provinces and have run for office three times, most recently in 2018 as a Mayoral Candidate in Vernon,” he said in a press release Wednesday, April 28.

Oleson has his sights set on the centrepiece to his party’s platform, Pharmacare for All, as well as taking privatization out of the long-term care industry. He said he’ll also focus on the environment and paid sick days for workers.

On local issues, his focus will be on improving Indigenous relations and “inclusiveness for all.”

“I personally know of people on the OKIB (Okanagan Indian Band) that have been under boil water advisories for years, yet the Liberals continue to break promises by saying one thing and doing another.”

READ MORE: Federal budget 2021: ‘Unprecedented deficit’ a worry for Vernon chamber

Oleson has a background working in the hospitality industry, but for the past four years he’s been working in community health care as a residential coordinator for four group homes in Vernon. During the pandemic, he’s served as an Interior Health COVID-19 screener at Vernon’s Urgent and Primary Care Centre.

He’s been a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Walk Chair initiative and is going into his third year as chair of the Vernon Winter Carnival board of directors.

Over the years he’s put his name forward at many different organizations and levels of government but says deciding to run is still never an easy decision.

“It requires a lot of patience, understanding and willingness to bring all individuals together for collective representation.”

According to Oleson, there is a disconnect in the local region with its changing demographics, which “our current MP Mel Arnold seems to be missing and Conservatives across the country.”

Oleson said he wants to focus on building inclusive communities in the region, addressing issues “that affect us here in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.”

“I am excited to be putting my name forward for the nomination for the NDP and look forward to meeting with individuals across the electoral district.”

READ MORE: Hoped-for expansion of Vernon provincial park falls through, but upgrades on the way

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

federal election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: U.S. cities use incentives to drive up vaccinations
Next story
Salmon Arm gets injection from BC Hydro for street lights

Just Posted

Erik Oleson has announced his intention to run for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the next federal election, which some believe could take place in 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon man seeks NDP nom for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Erik Oleson intends to run in the next federal election, which pundits say could happen this year

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
Forest Service Roads up to snuff in Okanagan Shuswap: report

Audit shows district doing appropriate job maintaining forest service roads and bridges

Eleven LED light fixtures were added to the downtown during the 2019 Hudson revitalization project. (File photo)
Salmon Arm gets injection from BC Hydro for street lights

Charges from the electric utility company and number of street lights leased don’t match

Ronald Morlock from Salmon Arm wins $50,000 from a Lucky Lines Scratch & Win ticket. (BCLC image)
Salmon Arm man scratches to win $50,000

A new set of golf clubs is in Ron Morlock’s future

Vernon Vipers forward Desmond Johnson (left) tries to get a shot on Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say during the Silverbacks’ 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. Say finished with 35 saves and was named the game’s first star. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Say speaks volumes in Salmon Arm win over Vernon

Silverbacks goalie makes 35 saves, Silverbacks snap Vipers’ winning streak at four with 3-1 decision

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Summerland municipal staff will send a letter to the province, asking that land decisions made by local governments be respected. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council offers Penticton support in dispute with provincial government

4-3 resolution comes after province overturns Penticton council decision

An Interior Health nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Kelowna clinic on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

More than 65K doses delivered in Kelowna and West Kelowna, almost 275K across Interior Health

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

Most Read