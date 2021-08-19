Vernon man throws hat in election ring for PPC

Vernon’s Kyle Delfing will run for the People’s Party of Canada in the North Okanagan Shuswap riding for the second consecutive federal election on Sept. 20. (File photo)

Kyle Delfing wants to bring normal back to Canada.

The Vernon businessman has announced his candidacy in the North Okanagan Shuswap riding for the People’s Party of Canada for the Sept. 20 federal election.

It’s the second straight federal vote Delfing has put his name forward under the PPC banner, running unsuccessfully in 2019. He also sought the Vernon-Monashee provincial riding for the BC Conservatives in the 2020 provincial election.

“Our freedoms are not being brought back,” said Delfing, 35, of a country that, like the rest of the world, has endured the COVID pandemic since March 2020.

Delfing also feels PPC leader Maxime Bernier is the perfect person to lead the country.

“You look at his track record as the minister of small business and it was a good one,” said Delfing. “We need a leader in here to open up business and new opportunities, and bring the cost of living back down. He will be a strong economic leader in the House. I can’t see any of the others doing that.”

Returning a country that has endured a pandemic in the past two years to normal is one of the top national items on the agenda for Delfing. Locally, his run for a seat in Victoria has him focused on some important issues for the upcoming federal vote.

“I heard in 2020 how small B.C. communities are overlooked when it comes to funding for drug addiction, housing, hospital beds,” he said. “My focus will be on that so we can get some more hospital beds and some more federal funding.”

Delfing is the fifth declared candidate in North Okanagan Shuswap riding for Sept. 20. The others are incumbent Mel Arnold (Conservative Party); Shelley Desautels (Liberal Party); Andrea Gunner (Green Party) and Ron Johnston (NDP).

