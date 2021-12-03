Christopher Day Yorke-Hardy is wanted by RCMP. (Police photo)

Vernon man wanted by RCMP

Chris Yorke-Hardy beleived to be in the area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 47-year old Christopher Day Yorke-Hardy.

He is wanted for driving while prohibited, failing to comply with a probation order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Yorke-Hardy is six-foot-four-inches tall, weights approximately 285 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

