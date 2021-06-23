It was hot in Greater Vernon Tuesday, but not quite hot enough to tie or set a new record for June 22. (File photo)

It was hot in Greater Vernon Tuesday, but not quite hot enough to tie or set a new record for June 22. (File photo)

Vernon misses temperature record by one-tenth of a degree

It was 34.9 C Tuesday, just missing the 35 C record for June 22

So close.

It was a scorcher in Vernon on Tuesday, June 22, with nearly a record-breaking temperature.

However…

“The record for June 22 in Vernon is 35 C and that was reached twice in 1958 and 1982, but it was only 34.9 C Tuesday,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon. “So yes, we were one-tenth off, ever-so-slightly away from a three-way tie which is almost unheard of.”

Deftly avoiding the phrase ‘cooling down,’ Sekhon said there would be a brief, er, reprieve from the 30-plus temperatures.

“On Thursday, highs will be around 28 degrees with some cloud and there’s a chance of showers today (Wednesday, June 23),” said Sekhon.

The heat wave will return for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure settles in, bringing dry and hot weather.

Sekhon said the potential to reach 40 C is there for Sunday and Monday.

The hot spot in B.C. and Canada on Tuesday was Ashcroft, at 37 C. B.C.’s cold spot was Tatlayoko Lake at 3.2 C and the coldest place in Canada Tuesday was Tuktut Nogait National Park in the Northwest Territories at -2.7 C.

READ MORE: Coldstream rugger buzzing over national team selection

READ MORE: Residential school survivors honoured in Vernon Legacy of Hope exhibit


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganWeather

Previous story
Salmon Arm woman dies in Enderby motorcycle crash
Next story
Woman awarded $15k after years of harassment at Okanagan software company

Just Posted

Floating on inflatables is not recommended on Enderby's Shuswap River right now. (Morning Star file photo)
Floaters urged to stay off Shuswap River in Enderby

A bear spray canister, travel container, and holster leaning against a rock. (Julia Helland - WildSafeBC)
Get your bearings with bear spray at upcoming Shuswap workshop

The Sicamous municipal building. (File photo)
District of Sicamous reopens council doors for public attendance

RCMP cruiser. (File photo)
Salmon Arm woman dies in Enderby motorcycle crash