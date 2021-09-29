Vernon MLA helps save health-stricken colleague

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis fell ill at a function where she was seated beside nurse-turned-MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu is being credited by a colleague for helping to save her life after taking ill at an NDP function. (Contributed)

In her role as Vernon-Monashee MLA, Harwinder Sandhu will listen long and hard to her constituents.

Listen to colleagues, though? Well, yes. And, no.

And for that, fellow MLA Pam Alexis of Abbotsford-Mission is eternally grateful.

Alexis and Sandhu were seated side-by-side at an MLA function last week when Alexis took ill.

Though she told her fellow MLA she was fine, Sandhu – a former nurse who happens to be featured in an article in the latest issue of the B.C. Nurses Union’s in-house magazine – would not believe Alexis.

She was rushed to Vancouver General Hospital and is now resting after suffering what’s being called a “health issue.”

“I want to especially thank my colleague and friend Harwinder Sandhu. She did the best possible thing when I said ‘I’m fine:’ She refused to listen,” said Alexis in a statement.

While there are no details regarding the severity of the issue, Alexis said her recovery is going well.

“I am already looking forward to getting back to work,” she said, though she added her doctors have told her she needs at least three more weeks of uninterrupted rest. “In that time my team will continue to serve our constituents regarding their questions and concerns in provincial matters.”

Alexis thanked her constituents for their wishes of support and strong healing.

“I want to thank everyone who sent messages of support over the past week. I assure you my staff has passed on every text, email and DM, and they brought me quite a bit of joy and comfort during this time,” she said.

“Finally, I want to thank the doctors at Vancouver General Hospital, the paramedics who ensured my safe travel to VGH, and my fellow MLAs in the caucus who sprang to action so quickly.”

-With files from Black Press

READ MORE: Women in Business: Vernon MLA builds resiliency through perseverance

READ MORE: Teaching Canadians to observe solemn new Truth and Reconciliation Day could take time

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politics