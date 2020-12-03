Cross-country ski trail at SilverStar Mountain Resort have opened for the season. Downhill skiing will open to the general public on Dec. 7. Passholders can get an early start Dec. 4-6. (File photo)

Vernon mountain resort opens nordic trails

SilverStar will open downhill trails for passholders Dec. 4-6, and have general opening Dec. 7

SilverStar Mountain Resort opened its cross-country ski trails on the weekend.

And the downhill slopes will be next.

“We are ‘snow’ excited to get back onto the slopes and doing what we love,” wrote the resort. “With Nordic opening this weekend and alpine just around the corner the stoke for winter is back!

“Not only are we excited to simply be back on snow, but this year’s opening will see some of the best ppening day conditions and terrain open ever!”

Cross-country skiing opened Saturday and there are 31 nordic trails groomed along with 15 snowshoe trails and nine FatBike trails open, according to the SilverStar website.

Parking reservations are required and spots are still available for Nordic opening. Reserve now.

Upper and Lower Trails – Open*

*Beetle Juice & Heart Beat – Open but early season conditions apply, proceed with caution;

*Cross Mountain Trail and Cabin trail will be closed for the season.

No lift access before Dec. 4.

Trails aren’t the only things opening up at SilverStar. Rentals, restaurants and retail outlets are starting to re-open, so check online to see how and when your favourite establishments are opening their doors!

Alpine opens for Passholders only on Dec. 4, 5 and 6 with the general mountain opening on Dec. 7.

Here’s the 1,2,3 of getting ready to ride this season:

1. Reserve your parking (if you need it);

2. Have a valid ticket/ pass (some dates are blacked out or have no ticket availability so please check in advance);

3. Mask up and follow the Provincial Health Orders and Resort Procedures.


