Vernon Mounties share video of cyclist hit by vehicle, assaulted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP hopes somebody can identify this suspect in connection with a hit-and-run and assault of a cyclist on March 24 in the 2000 block of 43rd Street in Vernon. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s help in a March 2020 hit-and-run/assault investigation captured on video.

On Tuesday, March 24, at about 6:45 p.m., a 47-year-old man was riding his bike in the 2000 block of 43rd Street in Vernon when he had a verbal altercation with the occupants of a white Jeep Cherokee.

As the cyclist began to ride away, the driver of the Cherokee ran into him, knocking him off his bike and to the ground. Two men got out of the Jeep and assaulted the cyclist.

The next day, RCMP released information through the media seeking public assistance regarding the incident.

“Police have continued to investigate the incident over the past several months and we have determined there were three occupants in the vehicle,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

“Our investigators have located and seized the white Jeep Cherokee involved but we are still looking to identify the male driver and the two male passengers.”

Investigators have obtained video surveillance of the incident and are requesting the public view the video in an effort to identify the suspects. As well, still images of the driver and two passengers have been captured to assist with the identification.

The photos show the white SUV vehicle with black rims and male driver. The passenger side door is open. One photo shows the front passenger of suspect vehicle and allegedly involved in the further assault of the cyclist. The man in the photo is described as Caucasian and wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

The third photo shows the rear passenger of the suspect vehicle and allegedly involved in the assault. He is seen wearing a black hat, red jacket, grey pants, and black running shoes with white sole.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Sgt. David Evans at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171.

