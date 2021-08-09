Vernon North Okanagan RCMP restricted acess to Advenutre Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates to residents only Aug. 6 after ordered evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Vernon Mounties witness acts of kindness in wake of White Rock Lake wildfire

RCMP respond to 225 calls, plus aid in evac orders, road closures over the weekend

Vernon Mounties were kept busy over the weekend, responding to 225 requests for assistance and helping evacuate residents due to the rapidly changing White Rock Lake wildfire situation.

Police assisted in issuing evacuation orders, supported road closures and conducted patrols to protect properties in evacuation zones, among their regular calls for assistance.

But, in a post to social media, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they were reminded why the North Okanagan is a great place to live.

“We witnessed first hand so many instances of family, friends and neighbours coming together to help one another in the face of tragedy,” the post from RCMP reads.

“Your kindness, compassion, generosity and willingness to help those in need are characteristics of the people who make the communities in the North Okanagan such great places to live.”

