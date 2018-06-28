Vernon murder suspect appearance adjourned, awaiting bail decision

Paramjit Singh Bogarh appeared briefly in Vernon Law Courts June 28 to consult counsel, adjourned

A former Vernon man charged with the 1986 murder of his wife had his appearance before the provincial court adjourned pending his bail decision.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 57, appeared in Vernon Law Courts via video briefly June 28 as the judge agreed to adjourn Bogarh’s appearance to consult counsel to Aug. 2 as defence awaits Justice Frank Cole’s decision regarding whether or not bail will be granted. Justice Cole is expected to give his decision in Supreme Court Friday, June 29 at 9 a.m.

Related: Bail decision not yet reached for Vernon murder suspect

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder in relation to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Narindar Singh Bogarh, Paramjit’s brother, is also charged with the same counts and the BC Prosecution Service is pursuing his extradition. According to defence Russ Chamberlain, Narindar is in India.

Due to a court-ordered publication ban, further details arising from Bogarh’s June 18 bail hearing cannot be reported.

Paramjit remains remanded in custody.

None of the charges against either man has been proven in court.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise
Next story
Search for missing women to continue

Just Posted

Search for missing women to continue

Group that used drones to search for clues in the fall to resume efforts in July

Vernon murder suspect appearance adjourned, awaiting bail decision

Paramjit Singh Bogarh appeared briefly in Vernon Law Courts June 28 to consult counsel, adjourned

Application dismissed for Vernon man convicted of drug, weapons charges

Ronald Charles Learning was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017

Armstrong Funtastic streak ends

After 28 straight years, there are no Funtastic games in Armstrong this weekend due to lack of teams

City sets stage for underpass referendum

Voters will be asked if they support a city bylaw to borrow $5.3 million for construction

Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap

Zebra and Quagga mussels threaten B.C. lakes and rivers

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

Wine and Wild Things a thrilling success

Okanagan nature centre event raises more than $40,000

Wileman goes wild for Turn-Key

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Most Read