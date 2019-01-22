Vernon murder suspect denied bail

One of two accused of murder will remain behind bars

A 40-year-old Vernon woman facing a charge of second degree murder will remain behind bars.

Jacqueline Nicole Leavins, clad in full purple justice-system regalia, sat quietly in Vernon Supreme Court Tuesday, Jan. 22 as Justice Allan Betton denied her application for judicial interim release.

Jacqueline Leavins has been denied bail. Leavins has been in custody since October 2018 and is facing one count of second degree murder. A court-ordered publication ban is in place for details arising during the judicial interim release hearing. #VernonBC @VernonNews — Parker Crook (@MrParkerJCrook) January 22, 2019

A court-ordered publication ban is in effect for all submissions given by both defence and the Crown.

Leavins’ co-accused, Richard William Fairgrieve, will be in court Feb. 11 to fix a date for court to hear his bail application.

Both were arrested in October 2018. None of the charges against Leavins or Fairgrieve have been proven in court.

Leavins will appear next in provincial court Jan. 31.

With files from Cheryl Wierda.



