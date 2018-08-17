Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants

A man wanted on several outstanding warrants, who allegedly evaded arrest in an uninsured vehicle on Highway 97A, has been arrested and charged.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, just before 7:30 p.m., an RCMP officer conducting routine patrols in Enderby observed a vehicle being driven by a man whom he believed to be a prohibited driver.

The officer radioed colleagues in the area, one of whom attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver allegedly veered around the stopped police vehicle onto the shoulder of the roadway and drove off at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue.

The vehicle and driver were located at residence in then 1900 block of George Street in Enderby, approximately 20 minutes later, where the man was arrested. While being escorted to the police vehicle, the man allegedly broke free from the officer’s hold and fled on foot, before being captured once again a short distance away.

Jordan McCann, 28 of Falkland, has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, driving while prohibited/ licence suspended, escape from lawful custody, and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

McCann is scheduled to appear in Vernon Provincial Court on Aug. 23.

Previous story
RCMP cleared after woman fatally overdoses on fentanyl
Next story
Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Just Posted

In photos: Downtown Salmon Arm sings with Super Crawl

Thursday night concert series leads into Roots and Blues Festival

Pedestrian safety a concern at Canoe rail crossing

Salmon Arm council to consider sidewalk addition at budget time

Okanagan water board seeks mussels funding

Okanagan Basin Water Board sends request to new federal fisheries minister

Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland has refused to pull herself off the case.

Former Shuswap optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Crews getting a handle on fires near Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, firefighters equipment stolen

U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Next session is in Portland in October

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants

PHOTOS: Classic Antique Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Iconic automobiles rolled into Salmon Arm for 19th annual showcase

Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare

Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James

Air quality remains at high risk for Okanagan

The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day

Complaint coming about cattle prod use at B.C. rodeo

Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Most Read