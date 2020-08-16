Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP searching for missing Ontario woman

Shelly Altman, 63, last seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for the well-being of Ontario resident Shelly Altman, last seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14. (RCMP photo)

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ontario resident.

Shelly Altman was last seen Friday, Aug. 14, near Falkland, between Vernon and Kamloops.

“Police are very concerned for Shelly’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Altman, 63, is described as five-foot-five, 110-pounds with short grey hair and blue eyes. She is driving a small black Toyota Corolla rental vehicle with BC license plate JA2 59L.

If you have any information regarding Shelly Altman or the vehicle she is driving please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028. Or contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?


Missing Ontario resident Shelly Altman was last seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14, driving a rental black Toyota Corolla, similar to the one shown here, with BC license plate JA2 59L. (Photo submitted)

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

