Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP serve up coffee

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s new top cop is extending the coffee pot to the public.

Supt. Shawna Baher is introducing Coffee With A Cop throughout the coverage area.

Coffee with Cop has been adopted by many law enforcement agencies across North America as a way for the public and business owners to discuss, meet and engage with their local police officers in an informal setting.

“This is a great opportunity for me to introduce myself to the communities and hear what’s important to them,” said Baher. “It’s also an opportunity for the community members to get to know their local officers and staff that work within their community.

“We are always striving to build on existing relationships with the public and this is just another way to accomplish that.”

Beginning in September, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers of various ranks, service and backgrounds will be available to meet with the public at a local coffee shop throughout the North Okanagan area.

The time and place will be announced in advance through local and social media outlets.

The schedule set so far, includes the following:

Thursday, Sept. 6 – Jitter Beans Coffee House (1962 Vernon Street) – Lumby;

Friday, Sept. 7 – Wild Oak Café (2539 Pleasant Valley Road) – Armstrong;

Tuesday, Sept. 11 – Ranch Café (Highway 97) – Falkland;

Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Hungry Jack’s (602 Cliff Avenue) – Enderby;

Thursday, Sept. 13 – Triumph Coffee (3401a 30th Avenue) – Vernon;

Friday, Sept. 14, – Friesen’s Countrytyme Gardens (9172 Kalamalka Rd) – Coldstream.