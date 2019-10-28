Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

A Vernon physiotherapist pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault in Vernon Provincial Court Monday, but sentencing will not be given today.

Stephen Witvoet, 47, was accused by 16 women who claimed he sexually assaulted them between 2009 and 2016. All of the victims were over the age of 18.

The Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence. Sentencing will be given at a later date as both defence and Crown counsel are seeking additional time to find more case law.

Witvoet’s counsel said he also has an apology letter to be delivered at a later date.

Witvoet was a practising physiotherapist in Vernon since 2005 before he was arrested in June.

He was initially accused of sexually assaulting 14 people.

Witvoet is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

More to come.

