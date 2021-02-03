Vernon police arrest two in stolen vehicle

Cash, drugs and weapons were seized from the vehicle spotted outside the 24th Avenue home

Cash, drugs and weapons were seized and two people were arrested after police spotted a stolen vehicle.

While patrolling a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit located a stolen vehicle parked outside a 24th Avenue home Monday, Feb. 1.

An officer watched two people leave a home and enter the vehicle which was stolen from a neighbouring community.

Police stopped the vehicle but the driver tried to get around police in an attempt to evade arrest.

The vehicle was blocked before it entered the roadway, in another attempt to escape, the vehicle became disabled.

A 27-year-old Vernon man, the driver, left the vehicle and ran on foot but was arrested shortly after without any further incident.

A woman, 36, from Vernon was arrested in the vehicle.

“The driver’s actions clearly showed that he was willing to put our officers and the public at risk in order to escape,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Thankfully, quick thinking and decisive action by our officers prevented any further risk to the public and resulted in a safe conclusion to the event.”

The two arrested face potential criminal charges and have both been released from custody.

READ MORE: Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

READ MORE: How bad can a Princeton liquor store theft actually go?

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.