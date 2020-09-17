Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Vernon police tracked down the culprit behind several reports of stolen mail and lawn ornaments in the area last week.

Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 11 the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received several reports from the public of theft from residential properties in the Vernon area, according to media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

The unknown suspects were targeting unattended mail packages and ornamental lawn items, but thanks to surveillance footage submitted by a resident from one of the thefts, police were provided with a description of a the suspect and their vehicle.

While conducting patrols on Saturday, Sept. 12, an officer located the vehicle travelling along 25th Avenue.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and recognized the driver as the suspect from the video.

“Whenever we receive information from the public, it is reviewed, analyzed, and shared amongst our staff,” Const. Terleski said.

“It is important for the public to report information to us,” Const. Terleski said. “No matter how small they may think it is, it could be an important piece of a much larger puzzle. This is a great example of how intelligence led policing supports our operations.”

The officer arrested the driver and, after searching the vehicle, found and recovered additional stolen property.

A 45 year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. She was released from custody pending her next court appearance.

