Vernon police dog assists in stolen vehicle arrest

Incident drew police presence to Middleton Mountain area at around 12 p.m. Dec. 8

One person is in custody after Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a stolen vehicle complaint in the Middleton Mountain area at approximately 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. (RCMP image)

One person is in custody after an unfolding incident led to a large police response in a Vernon neighbourhood Wednesday, Dec. 8.

At around 12 p.m., officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, supported by an RCMP police dog service team, responded to an incident involving a stolen vehicle in the Middleton Mountain area of Vernon.

One person was safely taken into custody and police will remain in the area to complete their investigation.

“We are not seeking any additional suspects and want to reassure residents there is no risk to the public,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

